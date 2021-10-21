Valmiki Jayanti to be celebrated on grand scale, says Kejriwal

The Delhi government will celebrate Valmiki Jayanti on a grand scale at Thyagaraj Stadium on Saturday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister made the announcement following his visit to the Valmiki Temple at Mandir Marg, which is located in his Assembly Constituency of New Delhi.

“This is the first time that the occasion will be marked on such a grand scale and each citizen of Delhi is invited to be part of the celebrations,” Mr. Kejriwal was quoted as saying.

The CM said that the Ramayana is a legendary epic that tells society about the Dharma of each and every person in this world.

“If we adopt the path shown by Lord Valmiki even fractionally in our lives, then we will be able to lead much better lives,” he added.