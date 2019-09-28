Valley gets its first IPS officer of AGMUT cadre

In a first since Parliament passed a law to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, the Ministry of Home Affairs appointed Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre IPS officer as Superintendent of Police in the Valley’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, a 2010 batch IPS officer, is the first AGMUT officer after the merger of Central services officers of Jammu and Kashmir into UT cadre.

UT status

The Union Territories of J&K and Ladhak will come into existence on October 31.

The order copy reads: “Mr. Kalsi is appointed in Anti-Corruption Bureau, J&K on loan basis for one year from the date assumption of charge of the post. He will continue to draw his pay and allowances from the government of Arunachal Pradesh during the period of his posting in ACB, J&K.”

He is currently posted in Arunachal Pradesh as Superintendent of Police in Tawang district. The order copy was marked to Chief Secretary B.V.R Subrahmanyam, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh and other senior officers of the Valley. The appointment assumes significance as there are concerns in the Jammu and Kashmir cadre officers about their future once the UT comes into effect.

A delegation of Central services officers of Jammu and Kashmir cadre met Mr. Subrahmanyam last week to express their apprehension about merger with the AGMUT cadre or postings to a third cadre. The rules for the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 that would decide the cadre allocation are yet to be framed. Mr. Singh had also conveyed the apprehensions of the All India Services officers in the Valley to the State government.