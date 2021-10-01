Delhi

Vagabond found dead; starvation suspected

A 52-year-old vagabond was found dead inside a temple in west Delhi’s Janakpuri on Thursday. The police suspect the man died of starvation or illness.

A call was received around 10 a.m. after which the police reached the spot and found the body of Ram Sewak. According to the police, Sewak was residing with his family in Sagarpur but they left him and went to their village in Himachal Pradesh four months ago because of his drinking habit. He then started living near the temple.

The police said his family has been informed and the body has been taken for post-mortem. “It appears that the man died due to starvation and illness. There were no clothes on the body. There are no injury marks on the body. Further probe in on,” DCP (West) Urvija Goel said.


