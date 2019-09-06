Vagabond arrested for killing man

A homeless man was arrested for allegedly killing a 32-year-old man after he was confronted with suspicion of theft, the police said on Thursday.

Saheen used to stay at night shelters, they said. On August 28, the police received information regarding stabbing of one Manoj at 7.30 p.m. inside a de-addiction centre in Kotla Mubarakpur’s Bapu Park. Manoj suspected Saheen of stealing a water pump from his house and had gone there to confront him, the police said. Manoj had sustained eight stab injuries, a senior officer said. During the investigation, it was found that the two had an altercation following which Saheen stabbed Manoj and fled the spot.

“During probe, we did not get any information about Saheen’s whereabouts as he was vagabond. He used to stay at various night shelters. He was previously involved in four other criminal cases, including an attempt to murder and robbery. He was also jailed for over three years,” the officer said.

“He was held following a tip-off. The knife used in commission of crime has also been recovered,” he added.