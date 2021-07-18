Vaccine stock to last less than a day, says Delhi govt.

Vaccination under way at Dhaka village on Saturday.

New Delhi

18 July 2021 00:44 IST

City sees 59 new COVID cases, 4 deaths

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered daily in the city is still less than before due to another shortage, as per Delhi government data.

The vaccine stock will last for only less than a day, as per a vaccination bulletin released by the Delhi government on Saturday. The city has faced a similar situation on Monday and a day later. The Health Minister had said 500 vaccination centres were shut due to shortage in the city.

Only 87,249 doses of vaccine were administered in the city on Friday compared to 1,29,054 doses on Tuesday. On Saturday morning, the city had only 47,000 doses of Covishield and 2,20,000 of Covaxin, as per the data.

The Capital reported 59 new COVID cases and four deaths in past 24 hours. The total number of cases stands at 14,35,478 while fatalities at 25,027.

A total of 69,212 tests were done in a day and that RPR was 0.1%.