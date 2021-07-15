‘Vaccine stock to last for less than a day’

New Delhi

15 July 2021 00:20 IST

Capital reports 77 new COVID-19 cases

The COVID-19 vaccine stock of the city will last for less than a day as per a vaccination bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday.

The Capital had faced a similar situation on Monday and a day later, the Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that 500 vaccination centres were shut due to shortage in the city.

A total of 1,29,054 doses of vaccines were administered in the city on Monday, as per the bulletin.

The total number of vaccine doses administered in Delhi till date, includes 69,57,233 first doses and 21,31,485 second doses, the government’s vaccination bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the city reported 77 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total cases to 14,35,281, according to another bulletin.

There was only one death reported and the total number of deaths stood at 25,021.

A total of 76,095 tests were done in a day and that test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.1%. Of the total cases, 14,09,572 people have recovered and there are only 688 active cases.

The Delhi government did not release the daily health bulletin on Tuesday and it was later released on Wednesday morning. As per the bulletin, there were 76 new cases and two deaths.