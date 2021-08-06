Vaccine stock to last 5 days; city sees 61 fresh cases

The government said the COVID-19 vaccine stock of the city on Thursday morning would last for five days; there were 4,61,250 doses of Covishield vaccine and 3,61,290 doses of Covaxin.

This is a better position compared to last month when the government had to shut vaccination centres due to a shortage of vaccines.

The city reported 61 new cases in 24 hours, taking the total cases to 14,36,579. There were two deaths reported and the total number of deaths stood at 25,060.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said the government is preparing a total of 37,000 beds in view of a possible third wave.