Vaccine stock low, says govt.; new cases dip below 4,000

Will have to shut down 350 centres administering Covishield to 18-44 age group: Atishi

Delhi reported 3,846 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 14,06,719, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday. This is the lowest number of daily new cases in nearly 45 days. The last time new cases were less than this was on April 5, when 3,548 cases were reported.

A total of 235 deaths were also reported in a single day, pushing the toll to 22,346. Also, 66,573 tests were done in the same period and the test positivity rate (TPR) was 5.78%. The last time the TPR was less than this was on April 6, when it was 4.93%. The TPR was 36.2% on April 22, but since then, it has stayed below it. A decrease in positivity is a good sign, as per experts. TPR should be ideally below 5%.

Of the total cases, 13,39,326 people have recovered and there are now 45,047 active cases.

Out of the total 24,305 beds, 44.9% were free as on Wednesday evening.

Treatment expense

In a related development, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the Delhi government will bear all treatment-related expenses of Amit Gupta, a doctor who works at a Delhi government hospital and has been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital.

Centres may close

Vaccination for 18-44 age group will be halted two days from now as Covishield stock will last only for two days and Covaxin stock is already over, said AAP leader Atishi.

“Will have to temporarily shut down nearly 350 centres administering Covishield to 18-44 age group after two days from now. For those above 45 and healthcare, frontline workers, Covaxin stock is left for one day and Covishield stock for 3 days,” she said.