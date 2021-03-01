Vaccine for people aged60 and above from today

People who are 60 years of age or above, and those in the 45-59 age bracket with comorbidities, can get the COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi from March 1.
The drive will be held at 192 hospitals, out of which 136 are paid private hospitals and 56 are free government hospitals.
₹250 per dose
The Delhi government on Sunday said the 136 private vaccination centres will be allowed to charge up to ₹250 per person per dose — ₹150 is the cost of the vaccine per dose and there is a cap of ₹100 for service charge per dose.
Those who are eligible must register and book an appointment on the CoWIN portal. People with comorbidities will have to furnish a certificate signed by a registered medical practitioner.
The Capital recorded 197 new infections on Sunday with 168 recoveries and one death. This is the first time since February 24 when daily cases have fallen below 200. The case tally now stands at 6,39,289 while the death toll is 10,910. There are 1,335 actives cases.
In the past 24 hours, 57,772 tests were conducted that showed a positivity of 0.34%. Of the 5,731 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in the city, only 446 are occupied.
