Vaccine averts severe illness, not infection: experts

New Delhi

10 April 2021 00:33 IST

‘Those vaccinated are also getting infected, but has mild symptoms’

There have been cases of people, who have taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, testing positive, according to doctors. But doctors said that in such cases, people had only “mild symptoms”. According to experts, COVID-19 vaccine prevents “severe illness” and not an infection.

Sumit Ray, Head of Department of Critical Care at Holy Family Hospital, said that the hospital has seen four to five such cases. “We have seen about four to five patients who after two doses of the vaccine and a 15-day period after it, have tested positive. But all of them were mild cases,” Dr. Ray said.

“Vaccines have never claimed to stop all infections. Studies have shown that vaccines reduce severity of illness, even if the person gets an infection after taking the vaccine,” he added.

Prabhat Ranjan Sinha, Senior Consultant at Aakash Healthcare, said that the hospital has also seen multiple cases of people testing positive even after taking two doses of the vaccine.

“One of our doctors had tested positive in September. Then she took the first dose of the vaccine in January and the second dose in February. In April, she tested positive and is under home isolation with mild symptoms,” Dr. Sinha said.

He said that all such cases had only mild symptoms and there were no severe illnesses in any of such cases.

Also, 37 doctors of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, a private hospital in the city, have tested positive in the last 10 to 12 days, despite most of them taking two shots of the vaccine, said hospital officials.

“All of them have mild symptoms and five of them are admitted at the hospital, while others are under home isolation. All of them are stable,” the official said.

When asked about the doctors testing positive, despite taking the vaccine, the official said, “All of them had taken at least one dose of the vaccine and most of them had taken both the shots. Due to this, they only have mild symptoms, and they are not severe or admitted in ICUs. People should not panic about the vaccine.”