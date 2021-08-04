Vaccination picks up pace; 50 new cases

The number of daily COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the city has increased, the government said on Tuesday.

A total of 91,100 doses of vaccine were administered on Monday, compared to 83,042 doses on Saturday. But it is far less than figures towards the end of June when 1.5-2 lakh people were being vaccinated daily. The vaccine stock of the city will last for four days and there are 4,15,990 doses of Covishield and 3,81,560 doses of Covaxin, as per government data.

Till now, 1,01,98,723 doses of vaccines have been administered in the city.

According to Tuesday’s bulletin, the city reported 50 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the total to 14,36,451. There were four deaths pushing the toll to 25,058. A total of 64,276 tests were done in a day and that test positivity rate was 0.08%. Of the total cases, 14,10,874 people have recovered and there are only 519 active cases.

No COVID-19 bulletin was released by the government on Monday.