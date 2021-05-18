Vaccination for Tihar inmates aged 18-45 begins

Over 100 prisoners receive first dose

Vaccination of age group 18 to 45 started at Tihar prison complex on Tuesday, a jail official said, adding that over 100 inmates received their first dose of vaccine.

Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel confirmed the development.

Prison officials said that 1,472 persons over the age of 45 have been vaccinated so far in the three prison complexes, including Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli.

The administration had also written a letter to the Delhi government asking them to start a vaccination drive for inmates between 18 and 45. There are over 19,000 inmates in Tihar and the capacity of prisons is a little over 10,000.

According to data shared by jail officials, over 350 prisoners have tested positive for COVID-19 since March and while many have recovered, a significant number of them are in isolation and some are admitted to hospitals. A few, including former MP Mohammed Shahabuddin passed away due to COVID-19.