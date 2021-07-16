Vaccination dips by 50% due to shortage

The number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the city in a day fell by about 50%, as the city is facing a vaccine shortage yet again, according to Delhi government data.

The vaccine stock will last for only less than a day, as per a vaccination bulletin released by the Delhi government on Thursday.

The city has faced a similar situation on Monday and a day later. Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that 500 vaccination centres were shut due to shortage in the city. Only 64,983 doses of vaccine were administered on Wednesday compared to 1,29,054 doses administered on Tuesday, as per the bulletin.

On Thursday morning, the city had only 19,500 doses of Covishield vaccine and 2,38,580 doses of Covaxin.

Many government-run vaccination centres were not functioning on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the city reported 72 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total cases to 14,35,353, according to health bulletin. There was only one death reported and the total number of deaths stood at 25,022.

A total of 69,212 tests were done in a day and that test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.1%. Of the total cases, 14,09,660 people have recovered and there are only 671 active cases.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday flagged off the Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccination Programme at the Aam Aadmi Polyclinic in Paschim Vihar. The vaccine will protect children from diseases like Pneumonia, Meningitis and Sepsis among other diseases. He said that the vaccine that usually costs between ₹1,500 and ₹6,000 will be administered for free at Delhi government’s centres and each child will get 3 doses at specified time period.