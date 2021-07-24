Vaccinate students beforeopening institutions: NSUI

NEW DELHI

24 July 2021 00:52 IST

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Friday demanded a vaccination policy for all the students across the country before opening educational institutions and conducting any examinations.

The students organised a demonstration and attempted to march from the NSUI office on Raisina Road to Parliament House. But they were stopped by the police and detained.

The students demanded that entrance examinations and other examinations being held across the country be conducted keeping in mind the safety of students. It also demanded compensation to students for the lost academic year. The NSUI said that the Central government has not declared any relief package for the students’ fraternity even after 1.5 years of the pandemic has passed.

