Vaccinate scribes on priority basis: Delhi govt.

NEW DELHI

16 April 2021 00:59 IST

The Delhi government on Thursday wrote to the Central government to consider journalists as front-line workers who need to be vaccinated on a priority basis.

The Delhi government in its letter said that journalists are a group of workers that have been in the forefront with the health workers in the most difficult times.

“Going out in the field, visiting hospitals to gather information, interviewing patients, attendants and their treating healthcare providers exposes them to the hazard of infection same as the other front-line workers. It is requested that these personnel be placed in the category of front-line workers so that protection of the vaccination can be offered to them,” the letter read.

Advertising

Advertising

Played active role

The Delhi government added that throughout the pandemic and the lockdown, the media has continued to play an active role in keeping the people informed about the disease, its consequences and prevention, efforts of the health and other departments and what people are expected to do to keep themselves safe.