‘Vaccinate govt. school teachers at the earliest’

03 June 2021 23:15 IST

The Directorate of Education has directed that all Delhi government school teachers who have been working as front-line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic be vaccinated immediately.

DoE director Udit Prakash Rai has asked that vaccination be facilitated for the teachers at the earliest in a letter to district education officers and school principals.

“Government school teachers have been spearheading the COVID-19 response of the city government. They have been deployed on several fronts to contain the virus spread. Teachers have gone beyond the call of duty in management of containment zones, vaccination drive, ration distribution, oxygen management etc,” the letter said. Mr. Rai said that it is imperative that the DoE ensures all government teachers get vaccinated on an immediate basis.

