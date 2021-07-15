‘Vacant parking spaces to be offered to food trucks’

Noida Metro looks to augment revenue

In a bid to augment non-fare box revenue, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Wednesday said that the vacant parking spaces at metro stations will be offered to food truck vendors. The vendors will be required to pay a fixed licence fee or rental fee to avail the designated space.

Vendors will be permitted to operate between 9 a.m. and 10.30 p.m. daily, according to the NMRC. Officials said that the NMRC has issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) to invite applications from interested stakeholders.

“The mobile food or food truck service vendor will pay NMRC a fixed licence fee or rental fee to avail the designated space at parking area which shall be decided by the NMRC. The minimum tentative space proposed to be provided for installation of each food truck is 25 square meters and the maximum available space shall vary station wise,” officials said.

According to the NMRC, a total of 15 stations were offered for food, recreational, utility truck facility under the EOI.

“Electricity shall be provided by the NMRC at applicable commercial rates to the vendor. However, all installation and associated costs shall be borne by the vendor. Further arrangement for disposal of waste out of NMRC premises shall be done by the vendor,” read a statement issued by the public transporter.

Monthly fee

Officials also added that the vendor who pays the highest licence fee to the NMRC will be selected while the selection for each location will be done separately. The monthly licence fee varies from ₹390 to ₹600, excluding taxes and is dependent on the “band” category of the location. Out of the 15 stations being offered for the facility, two are on band 1 category, nine stations in band 2 category and four stations in band 3 category, according to officials.