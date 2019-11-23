V-C makes second appeal to teachers

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar on Friday made a second appeal to the teachers for their cooperation to ensure that students call off their strike and return to academic life.

“With each passing day, the prospect of maintaining minimum teaching days in a semester as per UGC Rules will become difficult. The JNU administration solicits the cooperation of all faculty members, who constitute a guiding force of the academic life in the campus, in sensitising students about academic requirements and their commitments in fulfilling them in order to be eligible to continue to the next semester or to be awarded a degree,” the V-C wrote in his appeal to teachers.

He asked teachers to apprise students of the academic rules so that their academic interests can be protected.

Sessional exams will be held from December 12-20. The V-C warned that if students do no take these exams, thousands may damage their career prospects.

Mr. Kumar also appealed to the Deans to ensure that students return to classes “so that losses already incurred due to the protests may be compensated”.

The JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA), however, has maintained that the situation will return to normal only when the V-C resigns. In its reply to the V-C’s first appeal, the association had said that they support the strike by students and would not be able to cooperate with the administration.