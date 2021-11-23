V-C appointment: HC rejects application for early hearing

‘Plea will be heard as and when it is listed’

The Delhi High Court on Monday rejected an application seeking to hear and decide by December 3 a plea challenging the appointment of Jamia Millia Islamia University’s current Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar.

A Bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdher and Justice Talwant Singh said the plea challenging the appointment will be heard as and when it is listed.

“Every day, so many matters are listed before this court and are heard. There is nothing special in this matter. The application is dismissed,” the Bench said.

Invalid appointment

The petition by M. Ehtesham-ul-Haque, an alumnus of Faculty of Law, JMI, has alleged that Ms. Akhtar’s appointment was invalid for the reasons that there was a violation of regulations issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the JMI Act.

He has challenged a March 5 judgment of a Bench of Justice V. Kameswar Rao who rejected his petition against the JMI V-C’s appointment saying there was no merit in it.

Advocate R.K. Saini, appearing for Mr. Haque, sought direction that the appeal be heard for final disposal on the next date of hearing, that is, December 3, and in case it is not possible to do so for any reason, then the application for stay or interim orders be heard and disposed on that day.

The plea said the total tenure of the V-C is of five years and Ms. Akhtar is already continuing on the post for more than two and a half years, since April 11, 2019, and as such half of her tenure for the post is already over.

“The single-judge Bench failed to appreciate that the very process followed by the search committee seems to have delegated critical and fundamental aspect of gauging the ‘suitability’ and ‘eligibility’ of a candidate vis-à-vis vigilance clearance available with the said candidate,” his appeal said.