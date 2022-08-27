Uttar Pradesh will be ahead of all in new generation infrastructure, says Defence Minister

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offering prayers at a Shiva temple in Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak is also seen. | Photo Credit: -PTI Photo

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that Uttar Pradesh would soon be ahead of other States in terms of new generation infrastructure as the “double engine” government is working in the State.

The Defence Minister was speaking at an event at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Convention Centre where he also inaugurated 158 development projects estimated to be worth ₹185 crore. Mr. Singh is on a three-day tour of his parliamentary constituency of Lucknow which he is representing since 2014.

Mr. Singh said, “We are fortunate that the double engine government is working in Uttar Pradesh. One under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the other under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath. The way infrastructure work is being done in the State, it is certain that Uttar Pradesh will be ahead of all the States in terms of new generation infrastructure in future.”

He added that the country’s reputation has risen globally. Mr. Singh, who had served as the State’s CM between 2000-02, also hoped to make Lucknow airport a fully functional international one from where flights for London and Los Angeles would be operational. As of now, flights for selected international routes are operating from the Lucknow airport.

Mr. Singh said the law and order in U.P. is one of the best in the country and lauded Mr. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his impressive handling of the affairs in the State. “Uttar Pradesh is among the best States in the country on law-and-order count,” he said. The Defence Minister added that six more flyovers in the capital will be completed soon.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Public Works Department Minister Jitin Prasada, Minister of Urban Development and Energy Arvind Kumar Sharma, former Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma and MLA Ashutosh Tandon were also present at the event.