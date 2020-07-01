Use of rapid antigen testing expanded to provide quick results, govt. tells HC

New Delhi

01 July 2020 23:40 IST

‘No prior COVID-19 test required to admit pregnant women’

The Delhi government informed the High Court on Wednesday that it has expanded the use of rapid antigen testing at hospitals to ensure availability of results in quick time.

The government also stated that prior COVID-19 test was not mandatory for admitting pregnant women in hospitals for in-patient interventions, including surgery and deliveries, and treatment would not be denied for want of test results in emergent situations.

It said the test can be conducted simultaneously with the treatment and if the result is positive, the pregnant woman would ideally be transferred to a COVID-19 hospital.

The government’s submissions came in response to a petition seeking that test results of pregnant women be given priority.

The ICMR said it has issued guidelines for the management of pregnant women during the pandemic and there are no restrictions for testing them for COVID-l9 symptoms. The court will hear the case on July 8.