Use metro, leave home early for airport and railway stations: police advisory for G-20 Summit

August 26, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - NEW DELHI



Travel to the IGI Airport, railway stations and inter-State bus terminuses may take longer from September 8 to 10 due to traffic restrictions announced on Friday by Delhi Traffic Police in view of the G-20 Summit.

The summit will be held on September 9 and 10 at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan.

The police in an advisory said they will facilitate the movement of passengers to the airport and the railway stations but advised the commuters to keep sufficient time at hand.

‘Hassle-free movement’

It also suggested that people use the metro’s Airport Line for smooth and hassle-free movement.

Addressing a press conference, Special CP (Traffic) S.S. Yadav said, “Vehicular movement on roads in the New Delhi district and surrounding areas will be regulated. Vehicles bound for other cities will be diverted towards Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways and other alternative routes.”

He said inter-State buses will be allowed entry into Delhi.

“All such buses will have terminating points on the Ring Road,” Mr. Yadav said.

Bonafide residents, authorised vehicles and essential service providers will have to carry documents to prove their identity to be allowed entry into the New Delhi district and nearby areas.

Metro trains will operate normally at all stations, except for the Supreme Court metro station, where boarding/de-boarding will not be allowed from 5 a.m. on September 9 to 11 p.m. on September 10, the Special CP said.

Mr. Yadav added that the traffic police will work towards ensuring hassle-free movement for commuters in Delhi.

