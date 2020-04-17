Delhi

Use ‘Assess Koro Na’ app for door-to-door survey in containment zones: Delhi govt to DMs

The first phase of the app-based assessment will be launched in South Delhi

The Delhi government has asked officials to use the new ‘Assess Koro Na’ app for door-to-door survey in coronavirus containment zones to speed up decision-making by analysing real-time data, removing a major obstacle in the efforts to contain the virus.

Officials say the delay in collecting and analysing the data of a person in a physical form is a major challenge.

With this app, the data collected can be uploaded on the servers in real-time and immediately analyse.

This will help the control centres in making a quick decision on requirement of ambulances and other medical equipment and personnel in the area. A swift decision can save many lives.

Sources said as soon as hotspots are identified and a containment order is passed, the major challenge they face is to compile the data in the physical form during the door-to-door survey.

Till Thursday, 60 containment zones had been notified in the national capital.

Chief Secretary Vijay Dev has asked all district magistrates to use this app for assessment in containment zones, a source said.

The first phase of the app-based assessment will be launched in South Delhi.

During the process, surveyors ask questions like travel history, contact history, flu-like symptoms and shortness of breath. “The data is then updated on real-time basis on server which is analysed by desktop tools to take decision for mobilization of ambulance to shift severe cases to hospital or Covidcare centres and conduct test on suspected persons,” the source said.

Coronavirus cases in the national capital climbed to 1,640 on Thursday evening after 62 fresh cases and six deaths, the highest number of COVID-19 fatalities in a day, were reported.

