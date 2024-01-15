U.S. national says CEO sexually assaulted her in south Delhi hotel last September

January 15, 2024 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - New Delhi

A U.S. citizen of Indian origin on Saturday filed a complaint against the CEO of a private company where she was employed for allegedly sexually assaulting her in the room of a five-star hotel in south Delhi, the police said.

According to a senior officer, the complainant, who is in her 40s, said the incident took place shortly after she and the accused had attended a seminar at the hotel in Chanakyapuri on September 14 last year. “She was taken to a private room where she was sexually assaulted,” he added.

As per the complaint, the woman was working as an assistant general manager in the company. “She told the police that the accused was her uncle’s friend, who helped her get the job and subsequently made attempts to manipulate her to get close to her,” the officer said.

The police said an FIR under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Chanakyapuri police station. The complainant’s statement will be recorded soon before a magistrate and investigation is under way, they added.