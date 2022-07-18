U.S. citizen stages her own abduction, held

Accused, 27, wanted to extort money from her parents; boyfriend who posed as kidnapper also nabbed

Accused, 27, wanted to extort money from her parents; boyfriend who posed as kidnapper also nabbed

A 27-year-old U.S. national staged her abduction after facing a financial crunch in an attempt to extort money from her parents, the Delhi police said on Sunday. The woman, along with her boyfriend, a Nigerian national, were arrested in the Capital on July 10. Both had overstayed their visa.

The accused, identified as Chloe Mclaughlin, arrived in Delhi on May 3. On July 7, she informed her mother that she was in an “unsafe environment” and was allegedly being assaulted by an unidentified man.

Fake threat

Her mother tried to gather more details through a video call. But just as Ms. Mclaughlin was talking to her mother, an unknown person entered her room.

Ms. Mclaughlin, feigning a threat from this person, who actually was her boyfriend — 31-year-old Nigerian national Okoroafor Chibuike Okoro — told her mother that she couldn’t disclose her current location.

Subsequently, the accused’s parents got in touch with the U.S. Embassy, which forwarded a complaint to the Delhi police’s New Delhi district. Ms. Mclaughlin’s parents feared that she might have been kidnapped. A case of kidnapping under the relevant IPC sections was lodged at the Chanakyapuri police station.

The police team used technical intelligence and, in order to ascertain the most recent whereabouts of the accused, sought assistance from Yahoo.com for providing the IP address used by her to send an e-mail to American Citizen Services regarding her immigration document work on July 9.

“Further, the Bureau of Immigration was requested to provide the immigration form of the girl to ascertain her whereabouts. The address she had shared with the immigration authorities was in Greater Noida,” a senior police officer said.

The police also carried out raids at a hotel, where she was believed to have stayed. However, the hotel authorities said that no one by her name had checked into the hotel. The police eventually found out that the accused was using someone else’s WiFi data during the video call with her mother.

Tracking her down

The team tracked the IP address and the mobile network associated with that IP address, which led them to one Okoroafor Chibuike Okoro, 31, a Nigerian national, in Gurugram. He allegedly told the police that Ms. Mclaughlin was staying in Greater Noida. Following Mr. Okoro’s input, police tracked down Ms. Mclaughlin and arrested her.

Ms. Mclaughlin told the police that she had staged her abduction as she had exhausted her savings just a few days after reaching Delhi, following which she and her boyfriend, Mr. Okoro, hatched a plan to extort money from her parents.

DCP (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said the woman’s visa had expired on June 6. Mr. Okoro’s visa had also overstayed his visa. The police said that Ms. Mclaughlin had come to India to stay with Mr. Okoro.“Both Ms. Mclaughlin and her boyfriend were passionate about singing. That might be the reason they became friends,” the officer also said.

Legal action with respect to overstaying in India without a valid visa is being taken against the two, the DCP said.

“She had befriended Mr. Okoro through Facebook before coming to India. Subsequently, she moved in with him. Mr. Okoro was a singer at local cafes in Delhi. Ms. Mclaughlin did not work,” a senior police officer said. As they couldn’t make ends meet, the two decided to stage a fake abduction, the officer added.

Ms. Mclaughlin is based in Washington D.C. and is a graduate from a US-based university. Her father is an ex-Army officer, the police said.