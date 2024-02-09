US-based Tsohil Bhatia’s exhibition in Delhi builds a sacred relationship with the kitchen

February 09, 2024 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST

From a table full of dried fruits and vegetables to a 150 kg chandelier made with pans, spoons and other kitchen tools hanging from a round iron frame, the exhibition of installations by US-based artist Tsohil Bhatia (who goes by the pronouns they/them) honours the diligence of a homemaker.

This Fire That Warms You at the Blueprint 12 Gallery takes the viewer closer to Tsohil’s relationship with the kitchen; a space very sacred to the artist. It represents care, tradition, withdrawal, revolution, decay and change among other things.

Tsohil has created a kitchen like smoke with water from the Indian Ocean continuously heating in a rusted aluminium pan on one side of the room.

ADVERTISEMENT

Close to a hundred pieces of dried fruits and vegetables, from dragon fruit and gooseberry, to baby corn and broccoli, are ‘left to do their own thing’. On a constant lookout for the lost vignettes in the kitchen, Tsohil, an ardent homemaker, controls the conditions of this decay called ‘carework’.

“It is like taking care of a plant, the only difference being a care for life versus a care for death,” Tsohil explains and adds, “At each stage in the process of decay, the fruits and vegetables reveal one of the many versions of themselves.”

Tsohil’s relationship with the kitchen has a lot to do with their mother. Seven trays, filled with flour, carry the impressions of the folds of their mother’s hands in anticipation of the day when the mother would be gone. It also continues to represent the transience of their mother’s existence.

Care work is a double-edged sword. Its presence is nurturing, while its withdrawal causes discomfort. The artist feels the kitchen, a site for providing care holds this dual power. Considered to be a rather mundane, polite and invisible space, the kitchen holds the power to disrupt and that is what makes it visible.

Another showstopper exhibit, a wind chime that hangs in a corner represents the power of withdrawal. “The idea is to withdraw the power for it to manifest it,” says Tsohil.

When the tools collected from junk dealers, vessel shops and regular kitchens meet and strike each other, they create music, which can also be interpreted as an outcry to mobilise, decry, collect or protest.

The show is a comment on pace and time. Despite running parallel, everything has a time of its own. The ocean water simmering in the background with the salt creating doodles of its own and the decaying fruits and vegetables, take different times to perform their processes.

Tsohil enjoys the indiscipline, the cracks, spills, fungi, rot, that allow each other to become the truest version of itself. “They let each dance their own way and there is art in it.”

At Blueprint Gallery, C-66 Anand Niketan; Till March 2; 11am to 6pm

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT