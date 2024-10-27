Urged Central Ministers, those from neighbouring States to prevent bursting of firecrackers, says Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday said he had urged Central government Ministers and those from the neighbouring States to take steps to prevent the bursting of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR during and after Deepavali.

Mr. Rai made the appeal at a meeting on air pollution held earlier in the day, which was attended by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, and Agriculture Ministers from the States of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi. The Chairperson of the Commission for Air Quality Management was also present at the meeting.

The Minister said he had urged his counterparts in the neighbouring States to take active steps to curb rising air pollution during winter. Addressing reporters after the meeting, Mr. Rai said he highlighted the need for coordinated action between the Centre and the States to control air pollution. <EP>He said the much-anticipated meeting took place later than it did last year. “Had this meeting happened three months ago, we might have seen even better planning and preparations, resulting in more positive outcomes,” the Minister added.