Upset over delay, passenger falsely tweets flight hijacked; arrested

January 27, 2023 11:02 am | Updated 11:02 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Photo used for representational purpose only.

Photo used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: AP

A man was arrested for allegedly falsely tweeting that a flight going from Dubai to Jaipur had been hijacked, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday.

Moti Singh Rathore, a resident of Nagaur in Rajasthan, arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport after a Dubai-Jaipur was diverted to Delhi due to bad weather, Deputy Commissioner of Police (airport) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

The flight landed at 9:45 a.m. and was given clearance to depart at 1:40 p.m. Meanwhile, Rathore tweeted "flight highjack", the police said.

Rathore was offloaded from the flight with his bag and the flight was allowed to leave after the necessary checks. He was handed over to the local police for further action, they said.

The accused told police that he posted the tweet as he was frustrated over the flight being stranded, they added.

A case was registered in the matter and Rathore was arrested, the police said.

