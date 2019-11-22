Upset over delay in food delivery, policeman thrashes Delhi restaurant manager

A restaurant manager at the Hazarat Nizamuddin railway station was allegedly thrashed by a Delhi policeman over delay in delivery of ordered food items late on Thursday.

In a video released by the victim, Shivam Thukral, who works as a senior manager with a restaurant at the railway station, alleged that at 8.25 p.m. he got a call from the SHO of Government Railway Police (GRP), Parveen Yadav, who ordered food for free. He recorded the conversation.

“I handed over all items at 8.45 p.m. to one constable who was sent by the SHO. However, an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Mukesh Kumar repeatedly kept calling me and I failed to respond his calls as I was busy attending to other customers,” said Mr Thukral.

A policeman arrived at the restaurant and asked him to come to the police station. He said he will come later as he was busy but the policeman insisted on coming with him immediately.

“When I went to the GRP police station, Mukesh Kumar slapped me and beat me with a stick. He also kicked me on my private parts. ASI Mukesh handcuffed me and said if I refused to take his calls next time then he will again thrash me. He held for an hour before leaving me with a warning,” said the victim.

A senior police officer said that an inquiry had been ordered into the complaint. The allegations will be verified by examining call recordings, CCTV of the restaurant and at the police station.

Harinder Singh, DCP (Railways) said that ASI Mukesh had been suspended with immediate effect. A departmental inquiry has been ordered.