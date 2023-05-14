Upset over Class 12 results, two students kill selves in Delhi

May 14, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - New Delhi

Two students were found dead at their homes in separate incidents on Friday, after the Class 12 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination results were announced, the police said.

An officer said the first suicide was reported at west Delhi’s Hari Nagar police station around 11.54 p.m. by Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. The victim’s father had brought her to the hospital, but she was declared brought dead, he added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said, “The girl, a student of Science stream, was upset as she scored 75%. No note has been recovered.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The body has been preserved at the hospital mortuary and further inquiry is under way, he added.

The police said the second death of a 19-year-old student was reported at north-west Delhi’s Sultanpuri police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra K Singh said “The student was upset after finding out that she failed in the Class 12 exam. She was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri, but died during treatment.”

“As per the post mortem report, asphyxia was the cause of death” he added.

A senior officer said no note was recovered and the victim’s family members did not suspect any foul play, as per their statements.

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002 (10 a.m. to 7.30 p.m., Monday-Saturday).

ADVERTISEMENT