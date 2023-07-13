ADVERTISEMENT

UPSC mains examination | Delhi High Court refuses to stay call for applications

July 13, 2023 01:57 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST - New Delhi

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh dismissed the application filed by some civil services aspirants seeking a direction to stay the "Detailed Application Form-1" dated July 10, 2023, issued by the UPSC for the examination.

PTI

A view of Delhi High Court. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Delhi High Court on July 13 refused to stay the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) decision inviting applications for Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh dismissed the application filed by some civil services aspirants seeking a direction to stay the "Detailed Application Form-1" dated July 10, 2023, issued by the UPSC for the examination. "Application dismissed," the judge said.

The application formed a part of the petition filed by some unsuccessful aspirants seeking the answer key of the preliminary examination held earlier this year.

Support our reporting.
The counsel for the petitioners urged the court to stay the invitation to apply for the mains application, saying else their main petition which concerns the results of the preliminary round of tests would become infructuous.

The petition, filed through advocate Rajeev Kumar Dubey, said the petitioners were aggrieved by the "arbitrariness" of the Commission in conducting the entire recruitment cycle.

