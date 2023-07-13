HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

UPSC mains examination | Delhi High Court refuses to stay call for applications

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh dismissed the application filed by some civil services aspirants seeking a direction to stay the "Detailed Application Form-1" dated July 10, 2023, issued by the UPSC for the examination.

July 13, 2023 01:57 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A view of Delhi High Court. File

A view of Delhi High Court. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Delhi High Court on July 13 refused to stay the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) decision inviting applications for Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh dismissed the application filed by some civil services aspirants seeking a direction to stay the "Detailed Application Form-1" dated July 10, 2023, issued by the UPSC for the examination. "Application dismissed," the judge said.

The application formed a part of the petition filed by some unsuccessful aspirants seeking the answer key of the preliminary examination held earlier this year.

The counsel for the petitioners urged the court to stay the invitation to apply for the mains application, saying else their main petition which concerns the results of the preliminary round of tests would become infructuous.

The petition, filed through advocate Rajeev Kumar Dubey, said the petitioners were aggrieved by the "arbitrariness" of the Commission in conducting the entire recruitment cycle.

Related Topics

Delhi / New Delhi / test/examination / justice and rights / civil and public service

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.