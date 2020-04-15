UPSC chief, members to forego 30% basic pay for one year

The chairman and members of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which conducts civil services examination to select the country’s bureaucrats and officials, have decided to forego 30% of their basic pay for one year to aid the government’s fight against COVID-19, according to an official statement. The commission made the decision in a special meeting held on Wednesday.

In addition, all officers and staff members of the UPSC have volunteered one-day salary to the PM Relief Fund/PM’s Citizenship Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation Fund (PM CARES Fund).

The UPSC added that dates for all interviews and exams will be reviewed from time to time as per the situation. A decision on fresh dates for the remaining civil services-2019 personality tests will be taken after May 3. “Any decision in respect to exams, interviews and recruitment boards will be made available on the Commission’s website,” it added.