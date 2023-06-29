UPSC aspirants move HC over ‘vague’ questions in prelims

June 29, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - NEW DELHI

Several civil services aspirants moved the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, claiming that the recently conducted Civil Services Preliminary (CSP) exam was full of “vaguely worded” questions that were open to subjective interpretation.

The petition stated that many questions in the CSP exam had more than two possible answers. But the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) “decides that one of them is the correct answer and marks the candidates accordingly”.

The plea, filed by 17 UPSC aspirants, highlighted one such question — “In essence, what does ‘Due Process of Law’ mean?” The options were a) The principle of natural justice; b) The procedure established by law; c) Fair application of law; d) Equality before law.

The petition, filed by advocate Rajeev Kumar Dubey, stated that there is confusion regarding this question among all those who appeared for the exam.

“Since the UPSC doesn’t release the official answer key, one would never know which option they have presumed to be the correct answer,” the petition read.

The case came up for hearing before a Vacation Bench of Justice Manoj Jain, who scheduled it for hearing on July 3.

Additionally, the plea contended that the preliminary exam had almost 8-10 questions whose answers could vary depending upon the examiner’s interpretation.

“It is manifestly unjust to ask questions in an objective examination which has subjective and debatable answers,” the petition also said.