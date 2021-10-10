Delhi

UPSC aspirant found dead

A 25-year-old civil services aspirant was found dead at her rented accommodation in central Delhi’s Rajender Nagar on Friday night. No note was recovered, the police said.

A senior officer said the deceased was from Uttar Pradesh and had come to Delhi in June to prepare for the UPSC exams. She had been residing in Old Rajender Nagar since October 2.

The police said they received a PCR call at 11.50 p.m. regarding the incident.

“Her family has been informed and body has been preserved for post-mortem,” the officer said, adding that inquest proceedings has been initiated.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)


