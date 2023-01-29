HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Uproot AAP from Delhi and country: Anurag Thakur

January 29, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva greet each other during party’s executive committee meeting at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi on Saturday.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva greet each other during party’s executive committee meeting at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday attacked the Arvind Kejriwal-led government over alleged corruption and urged workers to take a pledge to “uproot” AAP from Delhi and the country.

Addressing the second day of the two-day executive meeting of the Delhi BJP, Mr. Thakur said that there is neither a dearth of workers nor the lack of leadership in Delhi. “The [BJP] workers of Delhi have to take a new sankalp (pledge) and uproot the corrupt and chaotic AAP from Delhi in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections,” he said, asking the BJP workers to reach out to the public with the message that the basic ideology of AAP is “corruption”. “We have to tell the public about the development work done in Delhi by PM Narendra Modi government’s… Victory will be ours first in 2024 [Lok Sabha polls] and then in 2025,” he said.

BJP’s Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva said in the civic polls, the BJP defeated AAP in 26 out of 68 Assembly constituencies and won 104 wards. “If the media environment and our spirit were a little stronger, we would have come to power in the MCD in every sense,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramveer Singh Bidhuri pointed out AAP government’s alleged deception on the employment budget and said it has not made any industrial policy and doing politics in the name of education. “They [AAP] are cheating people and not able to prevent water and air pollution.” 

When contacted, the AAP spokesperson did not offer a comment.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.