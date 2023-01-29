Uproot AAP from Delhi and country: Anurag Thakur

January 29, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - New Delhi

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday attacked the Arvind Kejriwal-led government over alleged corruption and urged workers to take a pledge to “uproot” AAP from Delhi and the country.

Addressing the second day of the two-day executive meeting of the Delhi BJP, Mr. Thakur said that there is neither a dearth of workers nor the lack of leadership in Delhi. “The [BJP] workers of Delhi have to take a new sankalp (pledge) and uproot the corrupt and chaotic AAP from Delhi in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections,” he said, asking the BJP workers to reach out to the public with the message that the basic ideology of AAP is “corruption”. “We have to tell the public about the development work done in Delhi by PM Narendra Modi government’s… Victory will be ours first in 2024 [Lok Sabha polls] and then in 2025,” he said.

BJP’s Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva said in the civic polls, the BJP defeated AAP in 26 out of 68 Assembly constituencies and won 104 wards. “If the media environment and our spirit were a little stronger, we would have come to power in the MCD in every sense,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramveer Singh Bidhuri pointed out AAP government’s alleged deception on the employment budget and said it has not made any industrial policy and doing politics in the name of education. “They [AAP] are cheating people and not able to prevent water and air pollution.”

When contacted, the AAP spokesperson did not offer a comment.