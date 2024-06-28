ADVERTISEMENT

Uproar in MCD House over water crisis; BJP, Cong. raise slogans

Published - June 28, 2024 12:51 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House meeting on Thursday witnessed protests by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress councillors over the water crisis in the Capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was the first meeting of the House after the Lok Sabha election.

Soon after the proceedings began around noon after an hour’s delay, Opposition councillors rushed into the well of the House and raised slogans against the Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

BJP councillors carried earthen pots and raised slogans like “Jai Shri Ram” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai”. No key proposals were passed during the meeting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The BJP councillors also protested outside the MCD premises while raising slogans against the government. Meanwhile, AAP criticised the BJP for not allowing the House to function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Delhi / politics

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US