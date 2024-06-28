GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Uproar in MCD House over water crisis; BJP, Cong. raise slogans

Published - June 28, 2024 12:51 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House meeting on Thursday witnessed protests by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress councillors over the water crisis in the Capital.

This was the first meeting of the House after the Lok Sabha election.

Soon after the proceedings began around noon after an hour’s delay, Opposition councillors rushed into the well of the House and raised slogans against the Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

BJP councillors carried earthen pots and raised slogans like “Jai Shri Ram” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai”. No key proposals were passed during the meeting.

The BJP councillors also protested outside the MCD premises while raising slogans against the government. Meanwhile, AAP criticised the BJP for not allowing the House to function.

