Uproar in MCD House over CM residence renovation

Amid protests, the House of the civic body passed the proposal to transfer the responsibility of cleaning roads wider than 60 feet — a 1,400-km network — from the civic body to the Public Works Department

May 03, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
BJP councillors in the MCD House protesting against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, over the renovation of his official residence, on Tuesday.

BJP councillors in the MCD House protesting against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, over the renovation of his official residence, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House on Tuesday saw sloganeering and protests by Bharatiya Janata Party councillors against the alleged ₹45-crore renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi adjourned the session for a brief period, even as the protesters demanded cancellation of the proceedings.

Officials said that 10 of the 12 proposals tabled were passed once the session resumed. This included the proposal to transfer the responsibility of cleaning roads wider than 60 feet — a 1,400-km network — from the civic body to the Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD).

According to officials, the project will involve regular cleaning, maintenance and third-party monitoring of PWD roads to ensure that they are maintained to the highest standards. Over 100 mechanised sweeping machines, 150 tankers and sprinkler machines, and 250 anti-smog guns and sprinklers are being procured, they added.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party said this is a significant step towards making the Capital one of the most liveable cities in the world.

Meanwhile, the BJP, which also held protests outside Mr. Kejriwal’s residence, demanded that it be opened to people so that they can see his “lavish” lifestyle.

Demanding an investigation, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said, “BJP workers will not rest till Mr. Kejriwal is in Tihar jail.”

