Uproar in Assembly over remarks on riots

New Delhi

12 March 2021 00:37 IST

Amanatullah Khan accuses BJP of orchestrating violence; Bidhuri calls allegations completely baseless

The first report of the Committee on Welfare of Minorities, instituted to review compensation paid to the victims of north-east Delhi riots, was presented amid a bitter debate between the ruling AAP and Opposition BJP in the Delhi Assembly here on Thursday.

Cases such as those of a riot victim who lost a hand and two fingers of the other being granted ₹20,000 — the amount sanctioned for a minor injury — and that of a shopkeeper who lost sight in one eye after being assaulted by a mob being wrongly categorised as a case of major injury instead of permanent incapacitation were brought to the committee.

These were among 218 cases which sought reassessment, the committee observed in its report, which was hampered by the COVID-19 lockdown. As a result, in Mustafabad, local legislator Haji Yunus had to make physical visits for the reassessment of each case, the report stated.

Form new teams

The panel has recommended creation of new teams comprising officials from the Divisional Commissioner office, the Delhi Waqf Board and the MLAs of affected constituencies to conduct physical surveys of such cases.

It has also recommended that the process of filing compensation forms should be resumed for those who could not file claims last year.

The Delhi government had so far distributed ₹27.19 crore as compensation to riot victims under various categories, said AAP Okhla MLA and chairperson of the committee Amanatullah Khan. The riots in February 2020, Mr. Khan alleged, were orchestrated by the “Opposition BJP and its members, including Ragini Tiwari, Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma.”

The reference to the BJP, which triggered pandemonium in the House was later expunged at the insistence of Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. “The allegations levelled against the party and its leaders are completely baseless,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

“I have videos as proof. No action has been taken against them [political leaders] so far,” Mr. Khan alleged. He also questioned the Delhi police’s investigation, accusing the force of being excessive in dealing with the alleged perpetrators of violence.

Blame police

“As many as 750 FIRs were registered, but the Delhi police refused to share them with us. Their reluctance to share information seriously hampered the functioning of the committee. We came across five FIRs where the content was the same and only the names of the accused were different,” Mr. Khan stated.

“On whose directions did the police book people sitting on a protest against the CAA & NRC under UAPA and didn’t invoke the same law against perpetrators of violence and political leaders who instigated the riots?” he asked.

Delay due to lockdown

The pendency of the applications, the committee stated, was mainly due to imposition of the lockdown soon after the riots and incomplete verification of the damages as the additional Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDM) deployed in the district were relieved back to their original place of posting.

“When the whole world was applauding the role of India, its scientists and leadership not only in its fight against COVID-19 but also for developing vaccines, the Delhi government was playing petty politics by not allowing the BJP-sponsored resolution for congratulating scientists and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for successfully leading India in its battle against the virus,” Mr. Bidhuri said.