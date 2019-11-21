UPPCB told to shut hot-mix plants lacking requisite consent

Following a plea seeking closure of hot-mix plants burning charcoal, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) to ensure that plants which do not have the requisite consent be shut.

Noting that several of the units had shifted locations following previous orders of the tribunal, a Bench headed by NGT judicial member Justice Raghuvendra S. Rathore said, “In such circumstances, it is ordered that the remaining hot-mix plants shall continue to be sealed unless and until they obtain permission from the pollution control board under the relevant laws.”

“If any of the remaining units do not obtain consent from the pollution control board or shift to another location and starts functioning, the UPPCB shall immediately take steps for their closure and also inform the tribunal accordingly,” the Bench added.

Additionally, the green panel directed that any report pertaining to the matter, filed by the UPPCB or the Noida authority, has to be registered and listed before the tribunal separately.