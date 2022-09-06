Uphaar fire tragedy: victims’ kin file plea to enhance jail terms of Ansal brothers

HC seeks reply of Sushil and Gopal Ansal; Delhi govt. to challenge their release

HC seeks reply of Sushil and Gopal Ansal; Delhi govt. to challenge their release

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the reply of real estate tycoons Sushil and Gopal Ansal on a plea by the victims seeking enhancement of their punishment for tampering with evidence in the 1997 Uphaar Cinema fire case.

Based on the petition by the Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT), Justice Asha Menon also issued notice to the Delhi government, while listing the matter for further hearing on October 11.

The AVUT, represented through senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, sought the enhancement of jail terms for the Ansal brothers from the period already undergone to the original sentence of seven years awarded to the convicts earlier.

A local court had on November 8, 2021, awarded seven-year jail terms to the real estate barons. However, another local court on July 19, 2022, modified the local court’s order and ordered the release of Ansals against their already undergone jail term since November 8, 2021.

During the hearing, the Delhi government’s counsel, supporting the AVUT’s petition, said it would file an appeal challenging the release of the Ansal brothers.

The AVUT, in its plea filed through its chairperson Neelam Krishnamoorthy, said the court failed to consider that the offence of tampering is extremely serious in nature, as it affects the entire criminal justice system.

“It [evidence tampering] is a direct interference in the administration of justice and thus requires serious consideration while sentencing a convict for committing the offence of misappropriating the court files and tampering with the most crucial evidence, purported to be used for convicting an accused person,” the AVUT plea stated.

It contended that the court failed to consider that this is a case which requires a maximum sentence so that it works as a deterrent for others who consider tampering with the court records in future.

The case is related to tampering with the evidence in the main fire tragedy case in which the Ansals were convicted and sentenced to a two-year jail term by the Supreme Court. The tampering was detected for the first time on July 20, 2002, and a departmental enquiry was initiated.

The fire tragedy, which broke out at the cinema during the screening of the Hindi film ‘Border’ on June 13, 1997, claimed 59 lives.