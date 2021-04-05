‘Upgrade underground parking to decongest Connaught Place’

Police submit proposal to NDTA, NDMC after series of meetings

To decongest traffic and ensure no unauthorisied parking at Connaught Place (CP), the Delhi Traffic Police submitted a proposal to civic authorities to upgrade the “underutilised” underground parking near Palika Bazar, said officers on Sunday.

They said traffic congestion at CP, especially during weekends, is primarily due to shortage of parking space and less room on footpaths because of encroachment by hawkers. “We want to get the underground parking as well as the multi-level parking properly utilised,” a senior traffic police official said.

He also said at present, the underground parking area in Palika Bazaar is being used only 40% . “Even the multi-level parking system at Baba Kharak Singh Marg is being utilised for only about 20-30% while the surface parking is being fully used,” the official added.

The Traffic Police said it has conducted a series of meetings with officials of New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) and the NDMC over the past two months regarding a proposal to upgrade the parking facility at CP.

He said the Traffic Police suggested the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to fix slightly higher parking charges for vehicles, which are parked for more than four hours.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic-Southern Range) S.D. Mishra said: “We want to create a deterrent and send this message across that unauthorised parking on the road will not be tolerated.”

The plan to make CP a vehicle-free zone, to decongest the heritage shopping arcade continued to be only on paper due to stiff resistance from traders, inadequate parking facilities and lack of a foolproof traffic management plan.

‘Pathetic condition’

During the meetings, NDTA general secretary Vikram Badhwar had pointed out that one of the main reasons for the underutilisation of underground parking adjacent to Palika Bazar was its “pathetic condition”.

“There is a safety issue involved as there is no proper lighting, especially on the lower floors. The vagabonds defecate and urinate there. The staircases also needed immediate repair. There was no lift for the elderly or the disabled person,” he had said.

Responding to this, the traffic officials said women, differently abled persons and the elderly can park their cars at surface-level parking but the NDTA should try to convince others to start using the underground parking.

“We have emphasised on the need to encourage the shopkeepers, owners of commercial establishments and their employees to park their vehicles at the underground parking area,” the traffic official said.

The traffic police has also suggested the NDMC to have fixed rates for underground and surface-level parking.

Citing encroachment by hawkers, the traffic officials said the matter has been highlighted during the meetings and the NDMC is supposed to take appropriate action.