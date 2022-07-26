Upcoming New Ashok Nagar RRTS station to be connected with Delhi Metro

‘The planned FOB will help commuters use either of these transport modes without exiting the station premises’

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said on Tuesday that it will construct three foot-over bridges (FOB) to ensure multimodal connectivity from its Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) station at New Ashok Nagar.

The NCRTC is developing the RRTS between Delhi and Ghaziabad.

The New Ashok Nagar RRTS station is being constructed 100 metres away from the already operational New Ashok Nagar metro station. To integrate both modes, the NCRTC will provide a 90-metre-long and 6-metre-wide FOB to connect both stations. The height of the FOB will be around 8 metres from the ground.

Seamless travel

“This FOB will help commuters change and commute through either of these transport modes without exiting the station premises,” the NCRTC stated.

“This not only helps commuters travel seamlessly and stress-free but also helps prevent the overcrowding and traffic congestion around the transport hubs. It will especially be a boon for women, the elderly and children and commuters travelling with luggage,” it added.

Two more FOBs will be constructed at the station; one of these will be 42 metres long and 6.5 metres wide to provide connectivity to the nearby areas of Chilla Village and Mayur Vihar Extension.

On the other side of the RRTS station, a 45-metre-long and 8-metre-wide FOB will be come up near the Ancient Shiv Temple for ease of access to the residents of New Ashok Nagar.

RRTS project

The high-speed rail project, once completed, will connect the Capital with neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan through journeys which will be reduced to minutes from hours aboard trains moving at a speed of up to 180 kilometres per hour.

The 82-km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor, at the core of which is the Sarai Kale Khan station in the heart of the Capital, consists of a 17-km-long priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai, which was targeted to be functional from 2023.