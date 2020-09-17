Upcoming metro stretch to be named Silver Line

NEW DELHI

Line utilisation on Delhi Metro network steadily increasing

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday announced that the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor, under the Phase IV metro network, has been assigned the silver colour.

The 20-km corridor comprising 15 stations is one of the three corridors coming up under Phase IV that got the Centre’s nod last year.

The other two corridors: Janakpuri West-R.K. Ashram; and Majlis Park-Maujpur will be extensions of the Magenta and Pink lines, respectively.

While the Pink Line Extension is proposed to be 12-km long comprising eight stations, the Magenta Line Extension is set to be approximately 29-km long with 25 stations. Currently, the Magenta Line runs between Janakpuri West and Botanical Gardens while the Pink Line connects Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar.

Meanwhile, line utilisation on the Delhi Metro network has been steadily increasing over the past few days with the number of journeys on Tuesday being recorded at 6.46 lakh.

Metro services resumed in a staggered manner from September 7 after a five month hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

On September 12, when the metro became fully operational, line utilisation was recorded at 3.8 lakh; on Sunday it was 3.07 lakh; and 6.42 lakh on Monday. Ridership on that day was approximately 2 lakh. According to data provided by the DMRC, line utilisation on the network on Sunday was 3.07 lakh, and 6.42 lakh on Monday.

Line utilisation is a measure through which the number of journeys, performed by each passenger in completing his or her journey by using one or more lines, is recorded.

After receiving a nod from the Centre under the Unlock 4 guidelines, the Delhi Metro resumed operations in a graded manner with staggered timings.

Average daily line utilisation in the first week of March, prior to the lockdown, was recorded to be approximately 57 lakh.