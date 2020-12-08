Up to Centre what happens next: farmers

Transport services, sale of fruits and vegetables may be affected due to bandh

Elaborate traffic and security arrangements have been put in place across the national capital ahead of the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, with Delhi Police warning of strict action against those who attempt to disrupt normalcy.

The agitating farmers are finalising their plans as well; either to move away from the Capital in case the Central government accepts their demands and decides to repeal the three controversial farm laws, or make their way towards central Delhi if it refuses to accede.

While essential services are unlikely to be disrupted, some transport services and sale of fruits and vegetables may be affected due to the bandh as several transport associations as well as traders’ outfits at mandis are supporting the bandh call.

“Anybody who tries to disrupt normal movement/life or forcibly closes shops will be strongly dealt with, as per law. Delhi Police appeals to everybody not to disrupt life of common citizens and residents of Delhi,” said the Delhi Police spokesperson.

Sources said maximum police force will be deployed on Tuesday along with paramilitary personnel. A senior police officer said that officials will be deployed at Delhi’s borders, Jantar Mantar, Ramlila Maidan, Krishi Bhavan and other key areas.

‘Nothing will stop us’

Protesting farmers at the Singhu border said it was up to the government whether they went back home or risked clashes with security personnel as they marched towards the Delhi border to lay siege to Parliament.

Neither smoke bombs nor bullets will be able to stop us, the farmers said, adding that there were “many others” waiting to join them if talks broke down.

“Our patience has been tested enough. Since they cannot hear what we really have to say here from the border, we will sit at Jantar Mantar and block New Delhi from within so they can hear us better,” said Satnam Gill, who came from Malerkotla.

The Aam Aadmi Party has said it will protest at ITO intersection at 11 a.m. on Tuesday in support of the bandh.

The Delhi Congress has said it plans to “gherao” the BJP’s headquarters.

While Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for smooth movement of vehicles and commuters, Haryana Police has said there could be some disruptions at the toll plazas.

“It is expected that agitating groups may sit on dharna on various roads and highways within Haryana and block them for some time. The peak time of impact is expected to be from 12 noon to 3 pm,” said the advisory, adding that all districts, expect Nuh and Narnaul, were likely to be affected.