Up to ₹1 lakh fine for violating new noise pollution norms

Delhi Pollution Control Committee asks authorities to implement revised rules

Residents will now have to pay anywhere between ₹10,000 and ₹1 lakh for violating noise pollution norms as the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has asked authorities to strictly implement revised rules.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s revised penalties, violators will have to pay a fine of ₹10,000 for using a loudspeaker or a public address system at a public place without permission or during the night. The equipment will also be confiscated. The DPCC has issued directions to all DMs, SDMs, Delhi Police, and traffic police for strict compliance of these rules.

Permissible levels

A fine of ₹1 lakh will be issued for operating diesel generator sets of over 1,000 KVA capacity without permission, ₹25,000 for DG sets between 62.5 KVA and 1,000 KVA; and ₹10,000 for diesel generator sets up to 62.5 KVA.

Permissible noise levels in residential areas is 55 decibel during the day time and 45 decibel during the night.

In commercial areas, the permissible sound limit is 65 decibel during the day and 55 decibel during night.

In sensitive areas, it is 50 decibel during the day and 40 decibel at night.

Other than this, there are ‘silent zones’ that include areas that lie within 100 metres of schools, colleges, hospitals and courts.

According to the order, in case of bursting of firecrackers beyond the prescribed limit within the premises of any RWA or at a marriage function, the organiser and the owner of the premises will have to pay ₹20,000 for the first violation. For the second violation, the organiser and the owner will have to pay ₹40,000. Thereafter, the fine will be ₹1 lakh and the premises will also be sealed.

If noise pollution is caused by bursting of crackers beyond a limit at a marriage procession or public and religious rally, the organisers will have to pay a fine of ₹10,000. If it is in a ‘silence zone’, then the fine will be doubled. If an individual household bursts crackers in a residential or commercial zone, then the fine will be ₹1,000. However, it will be ₹3,000 in case of violation in a ‘silence zone’. In case construction equipment emits sound beyond the permissible limit, a fine of ₹50,000 will be imposed, the order also stated.

DPCC officials said the penalties were revised by the CPCB in 2020 in which recommendations were made that violators be made to shell out more money for flouting permitted noise pollution limits.