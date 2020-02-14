Delhi

U.P. STF nabs fake holiday package gang

Four persons, including a woman, were arrested here on Thursday by the U.P. Police STF for allegedly duping thousands of people on pretext of offering them holiday packages, officials said.

Accused Aamir Sohail, Vibha Tiwari, Surya Pratap Singh and Deep Kishor were arrested around 5 p.m. from a shopping mall.

The gang had multiple websites which offered holiday packages. Their contact addresses are different in every website. They would wait for queries and call back gullible people and ask them to transfer money.

So far over 2,000 complaints have been received against the group. An FIR has been filed in the case.

