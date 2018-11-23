UP sanctions ₹1,260 crore for Jewar airport

The Uttar Pradesh government has sanctioned ₹1,260 crore for acquisition of necessary land for the proposed Greenfield International Noida Airport to come up in Jewar, an official said on Thursday.

The amount will be spent on paying farmers and acquisition of land for the project that will come up near the Yamuna Expressway.

Confirming this, Uttar Pradesh Civil Aviation Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi said the process of land acquisition will be started soon.

“The farmers will be compensated for their land with this money. The notification for the land acquisition was already issued earlier,” said Mr. Nandi.

The airport would require 1,300 hectares of land in the first phase, a spokesperson for the Ministry said.

₹4,500 crore required

The total requirement would be ₹4,500 crore, he added.

This comes after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on November 14 directed officials to expedite work for the airport and land acquisition.

Some groups of farmers had earlier expressed their unwillingness to part with their land.

Capacity

The government wants to launch the project by the end of December. After this airport starts operating in 2022-23, its initial capacity will be 60 lakh passengers, the State Aviation Ministry also said.

“The annual passenger capacity is expected to reach up to 10 crore by the year 2050, as estimated by the PWC,” the Ministry has said recently.

Earlier, a detailed PWC report on the project’s feasibility and sustainability highlighted that 85% of flyers to and from here will be domestic and the rest will be international, the government also said.

Site clearance for the Jewar Airport was granted by the Union Ministry for Civil Aviation in 2017, while the in principle approval by the Centre was received in May.