U.P. pollution body asked to submit report on approval to industries

Following a plea seeking remedial action against existing mechanism used by the Uttar Pradesh government to issue consent to operate to industries in critical or overexploited areas, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the U.P. State Pollution Control Board to furnish a report on the same.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel observed, “It is well known that in OCS [overexploited, critical and semi-critical] areas, such consent for commercial purpose cannot be given, in absence of ensuring replenishment of groundwater which is not happening. This situation needs to be remedied.”

Directing the UPPCB to furnish a report by March 13, the Bench noted: “The prayer of the applicant is that to prevent damage to the environment, the UPPCB must invoke ‘precautionary principle’ and not to grant or renew consent to operate to such industries, which may extract groundwater, by a mechanical condition of NOC being later obtained from the CGWA.”